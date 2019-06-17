Authorities ID 2 women, teen girl killed in shooting at Little Rock home

Torrence Deshawn Price, 42, of Pine Bluff faces first-degree murder charges in the shooting of three women, police said.

Authorities on Monday identified two women and a 14-year-old girl who were fatally shot in front of several children inside a Little Rock home last week.

A 911 caller asked police on Thursday afternoon to check on a house in the 4600 block of West 16th Street after noticing blood dripping under the door and onto the front porch. Police said they found the bodies of three female victims inside, as well as multiple children who saw the shooting.

Investigators on Monday identified the three who died as: Demetrice Hughes, 27, Ramonda Holes, 24 and Sydne Bolden, 14.

The victims' families attended a vigil on Saturday.

Police said previously that they arrested 42-year-old Torrence Deshawn Price after finding him inside the home with a blood-covered gun.

A Little Rock District Court judge sealed has sealed an affidavit filed in the case, and no information on a motive has been released.

Price is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He remained at the Pulaski County jail on Monday with bond set at $3 million.