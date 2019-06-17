Sections
Dardanelle police investigating murder-suicide; father, 10-year-old dead, authorities say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | June 17, 2019 at 10:38 p.m. 0comments

Dardanelle police are investigating a murder suicide Monday involving a 10-year-old child, according to the department.

Officers were dispatched to a house on South Third Street at approximately 7:18 p.m., according to a release posted on the department's Facebook page. A man at the house told them he had entered the house through the backdoor after not being able to contact his son. Once inside, he found his son and his son's 10-year-old child dead. The report said both had a single gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, the report said. The bodies were to be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

No identities were released Monday night.

