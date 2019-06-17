Four Arkansans killed over weekend in highway crashes

Four Arkansans died in highway crashes on Saturday and Sunday, including two fatal all-terrain vehicle crashes, according to preliminary reports by the Arkansas State Police.

At 2:56 a.m. Sunday, William Childers, 37, was driving a 2016 Honda 500 ATV on Cordell Road in Crystal Springs when he hit a pothole while negotiating a curve. Childers, a Little Rock resident, lost control of the vehicle, and he and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The passenger was injured, but Childers died in the crash.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Derrick Lewis, 35, lost control of a 1989 Polaris ATV while driving on Johnson Street in Wilmar. Lewis, of Wilmar, was attempting a right turn when he was thrown from the vehicle and was killed.

Vickery McIlvoy, 61, of Williford, died Sunday when the 2000 GMC Sonoma pickup he was driving hit a deer on U.S. 63 in rural Sharp County at 12:21 a.m.. After hitting the animal, the truck ran off the road and hit a line of small trees. Ashley N. Lee, 31, a passenger in the truck, was injured.

Cory Collins, 32, of Gentry, was killed Saturday at 4 p.m. when the 2002 Chevrolet he was driving on Washington County Road 33 failed to stop at an intersection with Arkansas 16 and collided with another vehicle.

