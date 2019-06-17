GOLF Neal claims 81st Chick-A-Tee championship

SPRINGDALE -- Sunday's final round of the 81st Annual Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee golf tournament was somewhat nostalgic for the top two finishers.

Alex Neal and Steven Dixon found themselves in a battle down the stretch at Springdale Country Club, paired together for the final round of the three-day, stroke play event.

81st Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee At Springdale Country Club Championship Flight Golfer^R1-2^R3^Total Alex Neal 139-71 – 210 Steve Dixon 142-72 – 214 Jacob Bartel 148-67 Drew Stewart 147-68 – 215 Corey Nichols 144-74 – 218 Brad Nipper 148-74 – 222 Michael Chaney 149-74 – 223 Bryon Shumate 150-74 – 224 Brian Taylor 154-78 – 232 Tyler Harper 158-77 – 235 First Flight Matt Dura 145-74 – 219 Randy Jones 144-76 – 220 Jeff Hannah 142-78 – 220 Brad Norwood 152-74 – 226 Phil Ford 151-79 – 230 Kevin Sorg 148-85 – 233 Second Flight James Jech 156-74 – 230 Kraig Williams 157-75 – 232 Bryan Davis 153-80 – 233 Charlie Houghland 157-77 – 234 Steven Bertram 155-80 – 235 Ronnie Ruff 154-83 – 237 Wade Story 159-78 – 237 Scott Jackson 158-80 – 238 Ron Syler 154-86 – 240 Todd Fraley 156-86 – 242 John Wright 158-86 – 244 Walter White 161-83 – 244 Mike Lyman 161-85 – 246 Third Flight Lee Traweek 163-78 – 241 Sean Lease 164-79 – 243 Jamie Pendergast 163-81 – 244 Roger Clark 165-82 – 247 Booter Duffield 163-84 – 247 Gerald Easterling 164-83 – 247 Brett Chenevert 163-85 – 248 Mike Bradley 164-84 – 248 Jody Keene 165-83 – 248 Roger Voss 167-81 – 248 Jay McMahon 165-86 – 251 Nick Rabuse 166-85 – 251 Greg Anderson 166-86 – 252 Bob Pinkleton 167-86 – 253 Jason Bedford 166-88 – 254 Shane Jimison 167-90 – 257 KC Jeffries 167-92 – 259 Fourth Flight Adam Ruff 168-71 – 239 Ron Corners 170-81 – 251 Doug Steele 169-82 – 251 Heath Harkins 174-79 – 253 Duane Waters 168-85 –253 Kevin Beasley 169-87 – 256 Jayson Balk 170-87 – 257 Steve Easterling 172-87 – 259 Shawn Register 168-92 – 260 Daryl Rhoda 174-86 – 260 Thomas Crosier 172-89 – 261 Pat Storms 177-87 – 264 Joe Herriman 177-99 – 276 Rhett Chenevert 178-99 – 277 Mark Kelly 171-107 – 278 Fifth Flight Sean Barrows 182-73 – 255 Pat Shinall 182-87 – 269 Roger Kelly 181-88 – 269 Dale Tyler 184-87 – 271 Calvin Dickerson 179-93 – 272 Jim Young 189-83 – 272 Dean Mathis 189-87 – 276 Bill Corbin 191-86 – 277 Mike Storms 188-91 – 279 Farzad Siahmakoun 189-91 – 280 Russell Atchley 185=97 – 282 Walter Beadle 189-93 – 282 Odell Taylor 189-97 – 286 Russell Smith 189-99 – 288 Tim Chapman 200-96 – 296 Mike Taylor 208-94 – 302 David Silvas 215-105 – 320 Sr. Championship Flight Gary Compton 140-79 – 219 Stan Stockton 146-76 – 222 Danny McCrackin 151-73 – 224 Bill Bailey 150-78 – 228 Jerry Triska 152-79 – 231 Warren Center 154-80 – 234 Dave Lienemann 156-78 – 234 John Riley 157-MC Jarrell Williams 158-MC Johnny Lea 159-MC Sr. First Flight Stan Wilson 161-76 – 237 Don Neal 161-78 – 239 John Gladden 163-80 – 243 Wade Carter 162-82 – 244 Greg Lee 168-78 – 246 Steve Munch 169-80 – 249 Joe Moore 172-79 – 251 Hickory Morton 174-87 – 261 Tom Crosier 196-97 – 293 Bill Zemke 193-105 – 298 Gene Anderson 176-MC Harry Green 211-MC

Neal followed up a tournament-low round of 66 on Saturday with a 71 on Sunday to win the tournament at 6-under, 210. Dixon fired a 72 on Sunday to finish at 2-under.

Ironically, the duo has been competing against each other since their high school days, over 20 years ago, when Neal golfed for Farmington and Dixon for Shiloh Christian. They have remained friends through the years and are extremely familiar with the other's links game.

"I've played with Alex for years," said Dixon, who won the tournament back in 2013. "Great golfer, good dude, good friend. If he's playing that well, it's hard to catch him.

"But it's fun to watch him and we had a good time."

Saturday's 66 was the lowest round Neal has shot in tournament play. His round included hitting 16 of the 18 greens, but he credits a missed three-foot putt with four holes to play that got him focused for a strong finish. He was 5-under on the final four holes with three birdies and an eagle.

"I missed that short putt, and I don't know if it made me mad or what, but it was like I just focused in and finished strong," he said. "I was hitting it about as well as I had all day, but my putter kind of got hot and I started making some putts there at the end."

Neal began Sunday's round with a short putt for par on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the second hole. After a bogey on the 13th hole, he bounced right back with a birdie on 14.

"I kind of knew where everybody I was playing with was, score-wise, but I wasn't sure about the others," Neal said. "So I was just trying to keep it going and cruise in there at the end. I was able to string together some pars toward the end and hold everybody off."

Drew Stewart and Jacob Bartel each finished five strokes off the lead at 215.

Neal, who had won some ASGA events about a decade ago, said this was the best he has played in the past four or five years. He has participated in the past four Chick-A-Tees with little success.

"It feels great to come out here, play well and be able to make some shots," he said. "When I've played this tournament before, I just hadn't been able to really get anything going. So this is great.

"It was like a light came on Saturday and I just started hitting it really good, making some putts. And I came out (Sunday) and was able to kind of keep everything going and it worked out.

Dixon, who has won the club championship at the Springdale course five out of the past six years, gave Neal a push down the stretch, but was unable to make up ground on the final holes.

"I think I played OK, ball-striking-wise, but we got a new nine, so we are all still figuring it out," Dixon said. "This final round was just a chase. And Alex was playing too well to catch this time."

The course does feature a redesigned front-nine holes, which re-opened two weeks ago. The changes include hole and green placements, with tiered greens, added bunkers and narrower fairways.

Overall, the recent changes were well received by the golfers.

"They gave us compliments all weekend long, about the golf course, the food, and just the way everything went," said Roy Hobbs, club pro and general manager. "We were very fortunate to have some beautiful weather and the golfers got out and took advantage of it."

The winners of each flight received $400 in prize money, with second place receiving $300, third getting $200, and fourth, $100.

The Collins Cup Trophy was presented to Neal by club member Rick Collins, the son of the tournament's namesake Dwight Collins. The Chick-A-Tee was renamed in honor of Collins, a long-time club member and former pro, who passed away in 1993. It was fitting that his son presented the trophy on Father's Day.

"This is a great honor for my father and for our family," Rick Collins said. "This was our second home when I was growing up, so to be able to come out and still be a part of this tournament is quite an honor for me, as well."

Sports on 06/17/2019