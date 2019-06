Tickets — $29.50-$129.50 plus service charges — go on sale online and at the box office at 10 a.m. Friday for a concert by Heart, part of the “Love Alive” tour, with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Lucie Silvas, 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena. There is an eight-ticket-per-household limit. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.