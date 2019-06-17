TOLERANCE MOON: The Sagittarius full moon is a lunar beacon for tolerance. No one is perfect, and it's only natural for anyone intimately involved in their own shortcomings to get some sort of charge out of seeing another person mess up. To rise above this human tendency toward condemnation is the work of angels and those who aspire to superior character.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (June 17): To know what you want isn't so hard. Lots of people can do it. But for that want to also happen to be the thing that will make you very happy is much trickier — and more rare than it seems. You'll nail it this year! Furthermore, you'll find a way to make others want your objectives as badly as you want them. Sagittarius and Scorpio adore you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The next 48 hours will provide you with exceptional social opportunity, which you can parlay into other sorts of opportunity if you so desire. Of course, to take advantage of this you still have to go out and meet people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Safety is at the crux of closeness. People only fully engage with each other when they perceive the relationship as a safe place where support, positive feelings and encouragement flow freely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When it's unclear what words would unlock the potential of the situation, the wise say nothing. This is best accomplished while looking like you've lots that you could say and are just choosing not to.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've developed a set of rules for each sort of relationship you've known. Yes, the rules are mostly subconscious, but you closely abide by them nonetheless. That is, until today, when the rules don't seem to apply.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When the work you're doing absorbs your entire energy, you neither reminisce about the past nor fantasize about the future. There's no need to wish you were anywhere else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The two main causes of human suffering are malice and ignorance. So anything learned is a counterbalance to human suffering, and any love given or received lessens the world's misery.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Define "better" for yourself. The typical metrics (richer, more powerful, etc.) are too generic to motivate you. Think deeper into the matter. What is it you really want to feel that you're not feeling now?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The view from inside the thick of it is nothing like what anyone else is seeing. And so it goes with driving, football, movies and almost everything else in life, it's easier to observe what's going wrong from the seats.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've set your own feelings and agenda aside to take care of people who really did need the care. It's time for that to stop. However unnatural it might feel, it's time for you to treat yourself as well as you treat others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll experience the particular kind of tension that comes from feeling like you should say something, but not being sure what. It's a signal to go off by yourself and sort your feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are many ways to get attention: shout, whisper, wave, bribe ... the list goes on and on. The bottom line is that people pay attention to the things and people who have what they want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're after the things that are important on their own and not merely stepping stones, tools and methods for getting to the next thing. Also, the only friendships worth pursuing are the ones that fit this description.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: "I have this feeling that he's not as happy as his girlfriend's Facebook timeline suggests. There are pictures of them at the beach, kissing, canoodling at parties... looks like true love. Then why does he seem so interested in me? He gives me special looks, like I'm someone who is important to him. Do you think that a Sagittarius (me) and Taurus (him) could make a go of it if his Gemini girlfriend weren't, literally, in the picture?"

People take pictures of what they fear losing. That's why children and baby animals take up more than their fair share of digital memory. We know this stage of life is not going to last, and we miss it already. Maybe that's what the Gemini girlfriend feels, too. Regardless, she has him now.

The larger question to answer, dear roaming, adventurous, thrill-seeking Sagittarius is: Would you still want him if he weren't taken? You do tend to fixate on the exciting challenges of life, and it would be a shame to make your play and potentially break up a relationship for something that's not going to be very serious or last too long.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Gemini superstar Barry Manilow has natal Venus and Pluto in the entertaining station of Leo. Manilow states: "My passion for music has obliterated everything in its path for my entire life. Whenever there was a choice between music and anything else, music won hands down every time. No one person or material thing could ever come close to the feeling I get when the music is right."

