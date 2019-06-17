Police Beat

Little Rock police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping her children, who were in court-ordered custody, and stealing from the family member's home where they were living, according to a report.

Officers said Desaray Carter, 28, of North Little Rock kicked in the door and entered the relative's home on Saturday, taking the children, who are ages 7 and 9.

They left the home, authorities said, and police arrested her about an hour and a half later, at 4:50 p.m.

Carter was charged with residential burglary and two counts of kidnapping, both felonies, according to the report.

