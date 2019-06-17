Teen hurt after Little Rock police investigate 2 overnight shootings that hit houses

A 15-year-old suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound just minutes after police responded to two bouts of gunfire Sunday night in Little Rock that saw bullets pierce through homes with sleeping children inside.

Police said officers responded around 11:55 p.m. after the city’s gunfire detection system registered nearly two dozen shots near the 4400 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue. It was the latest of one of at least two shootings that happened minutes of each other in different parts of the city.

Witnesses along West Charles Busy Avenue said they heard a commotion outside and what they described as “a bunch of” gunshots, according to the police report.

A resident told investigators she and five others were inside sleeping during the shootout, the report said.

Police said one of the bullets pierced through the home and struck a sofa. The police report lists a 5- and 10-year-old at the home.

No one inside was injured.

Police recovered multiple shell casings and found a purple handgun in the area, according to the report.

Moments after the shooting, officers responded to UAMS Medical Center when the 15-year-old went into the trauma center, according to a separate report.

After hospital staff cleared the teenager, police said they arrested him for having active warrants. The report didn’t include details about the warrants.

Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said he couldn’t confirm whether the 15-year-old was injured in the gunfire near West Charles Bussey Avenue, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police haven’t made any arrests at the time of the report, which didn’t include information about the suspected shooters.

Officers had been investigating earlier gunfire that happened less than a half-hour before in southwest Little Rock.

A woman there told police that she was awoken to gunfire around 11:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of Morris Drive, according to a separate police report.

“The front of her residence and her two vehicles has been struck by gunfire several times,” the police report said.

The report lists four other people –– including two children ages 14 and 16 –– at the house who were unharmed.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspected shooter or shooters.

No arrests have been made in either Sunday night shooting.