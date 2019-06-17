U.K. debaters slam candidate’s absence

LONDON — Candidates for Britain’s next prime minister accused Boris Johnson, the presumptive front-runner, of trying to avoid scrutiny after he refused to take part in a televised debate alongside his five rivals Sunday.

“Where is Boris?” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked as he and four other contenders for Conservative Party leader faced questions about how exactly they would fulfill a key promise: to lead Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Broadcaster Channel 4 left an empty lectern on the debate stage for Johnson as the participating candidates argued that they were more trustworthy than Johnson.

“I believe I’m the candidate most trusted to get us out [of the EU] by the end of October,” Dominic Raab, a former Brexit secretary, argued.

Hunt said the Conservatives must choose “a prime minister that families up and down the country trust with their future.”

Johnson, a former London mayor and foreign secretary, has a commanding lead after last week’s first round of voting by Tory lawmakers in the contest to replace Theresa May. who stepped down as party leader earlier this month.

Johnson is admired by many Conservatives for his ability to energize voters. But others mistrust him for his record of misleading and false statements, noting that he campaigned for Brexit in 2016 on the inaccurate claim that Britain sends about $444 million a week to the EU. In 2017, as foreign secretary, he said incorrectly that a British-Iranian woman imprisoned in Iran was a journalist, damaging attempts to secure her release.

The 313 Tory lawmakers in the House of Commons are set to narrow the field of candidates in a series of votes this week, with the final two names put to a postal vote of about 160,000 Conservative members nationwide.

The winner, who will become party leader and prime minister, is due to be announced in late July. But some in the party say the membership vote could be skipped if Johnson is so far ahead that he looks unlikely to be beaten.

Others argue that would be a mistake.