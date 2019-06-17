Wells impresses at Arkansas camp

— Wynne junior offensive lineman Terry Wells was on Arkansas’ radar prior the offensive and defensive line camp on Friday and remains very much so afterward.

Wells (6-4,280 pounds) is also drawing interest from Arkansas State and Memphis, and is likely to see more schools get involved in his recruitment. He called his camp experience at Arkansas “amazing."

“Had a great time, learned a lot and looking forward to going next year,” Wells said.

He learned a lot from offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

"I learned how not to overstep on run block," Wells said. "On pass block, I learned how to not turn my hips.”

Wells is hoping for an offer from the Razorbacks.

"I would go because this is where I want to play," Wells said. "I just love it. I have always just wanted to play here. A lot of stuff going on and people talking to me about it.”

In an earlier interview, Wynne coach Van Paschal said Wells is a definite Division-I prospect.

“Besides big and strong and smart, he plays hard every down,” Paschal said. “After 34 years of coaching he is a definite D1. He could be the blindside tackle for spread teams throwing the ball."

An offer from Arkansas would likely end Wells’ recruitment quickly.

