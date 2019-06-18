2 found dead in central Arkansas home, authorities say

Authorities were investigating two bodies found in Conway Tuesday afternoon. - Photo by Conway Police Department

Conway police officers found the bodies of two people in a home on Club Lane Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

The manner and cause of death was not immediately released. Conway police spokesman Latresha Woodruff said officers were asked to check the condition of a subject at the Club Lane address around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers knocked on the door without an answer, she said.

When the caller said they had still not heard from the resident by 3:30 p.m., officers returned, entered the home and found the two bodies inside, she said.

Whether the deaths were being considered homicides was not immediately released.

