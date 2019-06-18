Blast at northeast Arkansas home kills 1, injures 1, officials say

Investigators were working Tuesday to confirm the identity of a man who was killed after a house exploded Sunday in in Greene County.

The blast happened at a home in the 7200 block of Arkansas 141 shortly after 8 p.m., officials said. Greene County Deputy Coroner Stephen Pace said responders found the body of a man roughly 20 feet from the front door.

Pace said officials were not immediately able to identify the victim, who was taken Saturday to the state Crime Lab for identification and to determine a probable cause of death.

Another person who was injured was taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released, officials said. Neither the name of the person who was injured nor their relationship to the home had been released Tuesday afternoon.

Pace said the house was a “total loss.”

“(There were) maybe two walls standing of the entire house,” he said.

Authorities at the Greene County sheriff’s office were not available Tuesday for comment. An investigation into the blast is ongoing.