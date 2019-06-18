Sections
Car hits, kills pedestrian in central Arkansas, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 9:16 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate location of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Monday morning.

A 46-year-old man died Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Hot Springs, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, Stephen L. Davis of Hot Springs was crossing Albert Pike Road near Mountain Pine Road about 10:45 a.m. when he stepped into the path of a Chrysler 300 that was turning left.

The vehicle hit Davis. He died at the scene.

Conditions were clear and dry when the crash happened, troopers said.

At least 211 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, preliminary figures indicate.

Comments

  • GeneralMac
    June 18, 2019 at 11:37 a.m.

    " at leat 211 people have died on crashes on Arkansas roads this year"

    SUGGESTION.......add" compared to X as of the same time last year "
