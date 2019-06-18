• Andrea Joseph, a Florida woman who became a permanent resident after migrating from Haiti 15 years ago, is now a naturalized U.S. citizen after taking the oath of citizenship a few months shy of her 104th birthday, Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime said.

• Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and an avid runner, notified the state's House and Senate leaders that he will temporarily transfer his powers and duties to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan while he undergoes surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

• Nina Borcers, president of Pasco Pride, a Florida gay-rights group that recently took over responsibility to keep a stretch of road in New Port Richey clear of trash, said she was unaware that the same stretch was sponsored by the Ku Klux Klan 25 years ago.

• Mark Boudreau, a Flint, Mich., police officer whose handgun accidentally fired into a gymnasium floor as he watched a high school wrestling tournament in 2018, complied with court orders as part of a plea agreement and no longer faces any charges, prosecutors said.

• Jasmine Diab, 24, a Trenton, Mo., police officer, is recovering in a hospital after being shot in the abdomen by a prisoner during a struggle inside a police vehicle as she transported 38-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin to St. Joseph for a mental evaluation.

• Hugh Sharp of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, who rode 180 miles on a unicycle over three days in an annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, said that with a single wheel, he was slower and pedaled longer than the two-wheeled cyclists riding in the Trek Across Maine event.

• Jordan English, 26, accused of being one of several men who fought with a group of teenagers kayaking on the Flint River near Huntsville, Ala., in an assault that left one youth with a broken nose and fractured eye socket, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, police said.

• Marcus Sakers, 32, of Miami faces a second-degree murder charge after witnesses told police he argued with his father, Fedel Peake, 60, then shot and killed him as the two wrestled on the ground on Father's Day.

• Jimmy Russell of Redfield, Kan., said, "It looked pretty grim," after she heard a scream and found her 15-year-old son, Eli Gregg, with a 10-inch knife impaled just below his eye before the knife was removed by surgeons at the University of Kansas Health System.

A Section on 06/18/2019