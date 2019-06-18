Justices refuse gay wedding cake case

FILE- This Feb. 5, 2013, file photo, shows exterior of the now closed Sweet Cakes by Melissa in Gresham, Ore. The Supreme Court is throwing out an Oregon court ruling against bakers who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The move keeps the high-profile case off the court’s election-year calendar and orders state judges to take a new look at the dispute between the lesbian couple and the owners of a now-closed bakery. The justices already have agreed to decide whether federal civil rights law protects people from job discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. (Everton Bailey Jr./The Oregonian via AP)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court announced Monday that it would not decide, for now, whether a Christian couple from Oregon had a constitutional right to defy that state's civil-rights law and refuse to make a wedding cake for the marriage of two women.

The justices handed bakers Melissa and Aaron Klein from the Portland, Ore., area a victory by throwing out a state court ruling against them and ordering judges to take a new look at their refusal to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple.

The high court's brief order directs appellate judges in Oregon to consider last term's Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker from Colorado who would not make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

In Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado, the court ruled that baker Jack Phillips was subjected to anti-religious bias in the Colorado Civil Rights Commission's determination that he violated state anti-discrimination in refusing to bake the couple's wedding cake. The ruling was tailored to the conflict between the baker and the commission, and thus did not resolve how future cases involving civil rights and religious beliefs would be decided.

The Oregon appellate ruling came before the court's decision in Phillips' case.

The order keeps the case off the docket for a judicial term that will end in June 2020, a few months before the presidential election. The justices already have agreed to decide in their election-year session whether federal civil-rights law protects people from job discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In the Oregon case, the Kleins refused to make a cake in 2013 for the marriage of two women. Oregon authorities fined them $135,000 for violating the state's law that requires businesses to provide full and equal service for all customers, without regard to their race, religion or sexual orientation.

Had the Kleins prevailed, their case could have set a national precedent, giving a religious exemption from laws that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or transgender status. There is no federal law that forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation, but Oregon, like California and 20 other states, prohibits such discrimination by businesses and employers.

In recent years, several Catholic social services agencies have objected to arranging adoptions for same-sex couples, and a small number of business owners -- including a photographer in New Mexico and a florist in Washington state -- waged legal battles after refusing to participate in same-sex marriage ceremonies.

The high court took the same tack last year in the florist's case. Taking a second look at the case, the Washington Supreme Court concluded earlier in June that there was no animosity toward religion in court rulings that florist Barronelle Stutzman broke the state's anti-discrimination laws by refusing on religious grounds to provide flowers for the wedding of a gay couple. Stutzman owns Arlene's Flowers in Richland, Wash.

The justices could consider Stutzman's appeal in the fall.

The Oregon case had been in Supreme Court limbo for months. There were no noted dissents or other explanation for the delay in Monday's order.

The Kleins' bakery, Sweet Cakes by Melissa in Gresham, Ore., has since closed.

The dispute began when Rachel Bowman-Cryer went to the bakery with her mother in January 2013. They met with Aaron Klein, who asked for the date of the ceremony and the names of the bride and groom.

When told there was no groom, Klein said he was sorry but the bakery did not make cakes for same-sex weddings.

According to documents from the case, Rachel and her mother left the shop, but returned a short time later. As Rachel remained in the car, her mother went in to speak with Klein.

The mother told Klein she had once thought like him, but her "truth had changed" when she had two gay children. Klein responded by quoting Leviticus: "You shall not lie with a male as one lies with a female; it is an abomination."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; and by David G. Savage of the Los Angeles Times.

