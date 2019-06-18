Police Beat

LR police say teen injured by gunshot

A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound just minutes after police responded to two bouts of gunfire Sunday night in Little Rock, where bullets pierced through homes with sleeping children inside.

Police said officers responded about 11:55 p.m. after the city's gunfire detection system registered nearly two dozen shots near the 4400 block of West Charles Bussey Avenue.

Witnesses along the street said they heard a commotion outside and what they described as "a bunch of" gunshots, according to the police report.

A resident told investigators she and five others were inside sleeping during the shootout, the report said.

Police said one of the bullets went through the home and struck a sofa. The police report listed a 5- and 10-year-old at the home.

No one inside was injured.

Police recovered multiple shell casings and found a purple handgun in the area, according to the report.

Moments after the shooting, officers responded to UAMS Medical Center when the 15-year-old went into the trauma center, according to a separate report.

After hospital staff cleared the teenager, police said they arrested him on active warrants. The report didn't include details about the warrants.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said he couldn't confirm whether the 15-year-old was injured in the gunfire near West Charles Bussey Avenue, citing an ongoing investigation.

Police hadn't made any arrests at the time of the report, which didn't include information about the suspected shooters.

Officers had been investigating earlier gunfire that happened less than a half-hour before in southwest Little Rock.

A woman there told police that she was awakened by gunfire about 11:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Morris Drive, according to a separate police report.

"The front of her residence and her two vehicles has been struck by gunfire several times," the police report said.

The report lists four other people -- including two children, ages 14 and 16 -- at the house who were unharmed.

Officers searched the area but didn't find anyone.

No arrests have been made in either Sunday night shooting.

Two men arrested after car wrecked

A car reported stolen was found wrecked on Capitol Avenue early Sunday morning in Little Rock, according to an arrest report.

Jarain Adams Jr., 21, and Marcus Cunningham, 20, both of Little Rock, were in a car officers said was seen driving recklessly on University Avenue and at speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 630.

Officers tried to stop the car on Broadway, but the vehicle fled, a report said. They later found the car wrecked with Adams and Cunningham lying on the ground nearby.

Police said they were told by the vehicle's owner that it had been stolen.

Both men were charged with theft by receiving, fleeing with a vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Neither was listed on a Pulaski County jail roster Monday night.

Benton man held

after car targeted

A Benton man pointed a gun Sunday into a vehicle containing two children, Little Rock police said.

Ricky Bowman, 29, was arrested on charged of aggravated assault and obstructing governmental operations after, police said, he presented the weapon to four people, including two adults and two kids, in a car near mile marker 127 on westbound Interstate 30.

It wasn't clear if Bowman was also in the car.

He was in Pulaski County jail Monday evening with no bond set, according to a jail roster.

