Arkansas couple arrested in death of 11-year-old boy, officials say

An Arkansas couple arrested in the death of an 11-year-old boy in Lincoln County will appear in court today, officials said.

David Black, 38, and Mary Black, 30, were taken into custody late Sunday evening in Star City, Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Clint Todd said.

Todd said Mary Black, the boy's mother, and David Black, his stepfather, both face murder charges.

Officials did not comment on how the 11-year-old, whose name has not been released, died.

David Black was booked into the Lincoln County jail shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, while Mary Black was booked into the Arkansas County jail just after 12:05 a.m. Monday, authorities said. Both remained on their respective jail rosters Tuesday morning. The Lincoln County jail does not accept female inmates.

Arkansas State Police and the Star City Police Department are investigating the child's death.