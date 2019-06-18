Masked gunman in Dallas targets federal building

A masked gunman stands Monday outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dal- las. Authorities said Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, opened fire on the courthouse but was fatally shot by federal officers.

DALLAS -- A masked gunman opened fire Monday on a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas but was fatally shot by federal officers before he could injure anyone, witnesses and authorities said.

Brian Isaack Clyde, 22, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

Authorities offered no hint of his motive, but FBI agent Matthew DeSarno said there was nothing to indicate the presence of any other shooters or threats to the city.

Clyde opened fire about 8:40 a.m. Law enforcement authorities immediately responded, including three officers from the Federal Protective Service who were stationed at the building.

As a precaution, a bomb squad later examined a vehicle associated with the gunman and performed controlled explosions, authorities said. Two loud blasts could be heard.

The Dallas Morning News reported that one of its photographers, Tom Fox, was outside the building and saw the shooter open fire.

Fox said the masked man parked at a street corner, then ran and began shooting at the courthouse. The bullets shattered the glass panes in a revolving door.

An image captured by Fox showed the man wearing a balaclava and a heavy vest and carrying a rifle. Several magazines could be seen on his belt.

Another photograph from Fox showed authorities tending to a shirtless man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

Police closed off several blocks around the federal building.

Ed Modla said he was working from home at SoCo Urban Lofts on Monday when he heard at least 10 loud shots outside. He looked outside and saw the gunman running across Griffin Street.

"As soon as I saw the shooter, I got the hell away from the window," he said.

He said he took another peek from his third-floor window a few moments later and saw officers "zeroing in" on the suspect across the street.

Chad Cline, 46, who lives near the courthouse, said a message was broadcast throughout his building shortly before 9 a.m. announcing that there was an active shooter in the area and that residents should stay inside.

Less than half an hour later, another message reported the potential bomb threat and said residents needed to leave.

Cline, his wife and their two dogs went to a coffee shop.

Dallas police evacuated the apartment building around 10 a.m., going door to door to make sure everyone got out.

Judicial intern Thompson Du was waiting outside the courthouse Monday morning after officials kept him from going inside. Du said friends who were already nearby when the shooting occurred told him they heard shots for 45 seconds.

Don Miles heard 10-15 shots as he walked up to the Commerce Street entrance for his 9 a.m. appointment.

"I just ran," Miles said.

Herman Turner, 50, took the day off work to run errands at the courthouse.

He said he was on his way to get a cashier's check when he saw the gunman run from the courthouse door near Main and Griffin streets, plant himself in the middle of the road and begin firing an assault rifle back at the building.

The shooting happened a block from the site of the July 7, 2016, ambush where five police officers -- four Dallas officers and a Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer -- were killed by a gunman.

Information for this article was contributed by Jake Bleiberg, Jamie Stengle, Diana Heidgerd and Clarice Silber of The Associated Press; and by Sara Coello, Jennifer Emily, Charles Scudder and Dave Tarrant of The Dallas Morning News.

