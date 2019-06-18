NW Outdoor Briefs

Activities abound at family day

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Murphy Park in Springdale.

Activities include BB gun shooting, archery, canoeing, cooking demonstrations and more. Register for the event at gofish.agfc.com.

Forest Service sets derbies

The U.S. Forest Service will host two fishing derbies for kids 12 and younger in the area.

A derby is set for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Wedington west of Fayetteville. Registration opens at 8 a.m.

The Little Buffalo River at Jasper is the site of a derby from 9 to 11 a.m. June 29. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Jackpot bass events begin

Jackpot bass tournaments are held each Wednesday at Beaver Lake from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. Cost is $23 per person.

For details call Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers, 479-631-8118.

Frakes, Benson win Team Trail contest

Nick Frakes and Andy Benson won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament June 9 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 21.82 pounds.

Keith Brashers and Nicky Parson placed second with five bass weighing 17.21 pounds. Ronnie Eldridge and Dale Marsh were third with five bass at 16.96 pounds.

Fourth through 10th were: fourth, Brit Sumter, Travis McKee, 15.93; fifth, Wes Usrey, Terry Anderson, 14.53; sixth, Aubry Sikes, Robbie Sikes, 14.39; seventh, Steven Meador, Mike Hubbard, 13.48; eighth, Teddy Holt, Mike Jones, 12.8; ninth, Brent Mason, Matt Mason, 12.18; 10th, Aaron Stanphill, Donnie Stanphill, 12.15.

