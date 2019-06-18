NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Black bass are prowling the flooded bushes.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting plastic worms fished in front of flooded bushes and other cover. Try a buzz bait at sunrise and sunset. After dark, fish around the bushes with a black spinner bait.

Try trolling crank baits for crappie in creek arms and along flats. Walleye are biting nightcrawler rigs 30 feet deep. Try for striped bass near the Arkansas 12 bridge with shad or brood minnows.

Hickory Creek Marina reports little fishing activity because of muddy water on the upstream end of the lake.

Beaver Tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors. Tip the bait with a waxworm.

Good lures include small red and gold spoons, small olive-colored jigs and Flicker Shads in size 4 or 5. For fly fishing, try size 14 pheasant tails, size 16 midges in black or olive and size 16 hare’s ears.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with plastic worms. Troll crank baits or Roadrunners for crappie. Catfish are biting well along the dam with liver or glow worms. Use crickets or worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are hitting chatter baits. Catfish are biting well on stink bait or cut bait. Crappie fishing is fair five feet deep. Bluegill are biting worms close to shore.

Bella Vista

Angler Justin McClelland said bluegill are biting crickets or worms four to five feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are biting plastic worms during the day. Try spinner baits or large plastic worms in dark colors for night fishing.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all varieties of soft plastic lures. Try top-water lures at sunrise, sunset and on cloudy days.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair largemouth bass fishing at Lake Eucha with buzz baits, crank baits and spinner baits. Channel catfish are biting well on liver or worms.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good with minnows around brush and docks. Catfish are biting well on worms or shad.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports good fishing for black bass. Try top-water lures early. Swim baits, tube baits and plastic worms on a drop-shot rig are all working one to 30 feet deep.