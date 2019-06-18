Sections
Police: 1 injured in Little Rock shooting

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:37 a.m. 1comment

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 7:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 4100 block of west 25th Street and found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his leg, said officer Eric Barnes, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Barnes said.

According to authorities, the male gunman left west on foot and was wearing black basketball shorts and no shirt.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Barnes said.

  • smmlv3
    June 18, 2019 at 9:02 a.m.

    Suspect nor victim's race is rarely mentioned because there is very little doubt in that regard. The PC "reason" for thug mentality and behavior is white oppression. The real reason is no sense of responsibility or training by mother and baby daddy.
