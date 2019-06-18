Police: 1 injured in Little Rock shooting

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot and injured Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Officers responded about 7:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 4100 block of west 25th Street and found a male victim with a gunshot wound in his leg, said officer Eric Barnes, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Barnes said.
According to authorities, the male gunman left west on foot and was wearing black basketball shorts and no shirt.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Barnes said.
