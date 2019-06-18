Sports Briefs

PREP FOOTBALL

Gravette promotes Bohannon to head coach

Gravette has promoted Kelby Bohannon to head football coach as a result of Monday's School Board meeting.

Bohannon, the Lions' defensive coordinator last year, takes over for Doug Greenwood, who resigned last month for personal reasons.

"My family and I are excited about the opportunity that has been presented here," Bohannon said. "We are looking for something good for us.

"I think it's incredibly important to these kids that they have some similarity. We're a little behind right now because of the timing, but we're looking to turn things around. I think this will be a positive for our kids moving forward."

Bohannon began his coaching career in 2006 as the running backs coach for one year at Tulsa (Okla.) Union. He returned to his hometown of Dewar, Okla., the following year and coached a year of eight-man football, then spent eight years at Jay, Okla., including five years as the defensive coordinator.

He then spent the 2016-17 seasons as the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Bixby, Okla., before he came to Gravette.

Bohannon said he will continue to handle the defensive coordinator duties. Meanwhile, longtime Gravette assistant Kevin Cole will become the Lions' offensive coordinator and handle play-calling duties.

"It's good to have a person like Kevin here," Bohannon said. "He's been here a while, so he has the experience and the familiarity with the kids."

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

O'Neal returns to alma mater as head trainer

Mark O'Neal, a University of Arkansas graduate, has been hired as the head athletic trainer for Razorbacks men's basketball.

O'Neal was a longtime member of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals organizations. He replaces Dave England, who served in a similar position for the past 36 years with the Razorbacks and has recently moved into role of director of sports medicine.

He received a departmental alumni award from the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation at Arkansas in April 2018 for his career work, representing athletic training in baseball at the collegiate, Olympic and professional levels. He is a three-time president of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society -- serving in that role since 2013 -- and was chairman of Major League Baseball's Medical Advisory Board.

O'Neal received his degree in kinesiology from Arkansas in 1989.

