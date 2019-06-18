BASKETBALL

O’Neal returns to Arkansas as trainer

Mark O’Neal, a 1989 University of Arkansas graduate and longtime member of the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals organizations, has been hired as head athletic trainer for men’s basketball at Arkansas.

O’Neal replaces Dave England, who served in a similar position for the past 36 years with the Razorbacks and has recently moved into the university’s athletic administration as director of sports medicine.

O’Neal served as director of medical operations for the Chicago Cubs since October 2012. He received a departmental alumni award from the Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation at the University of Arkansas in April 2018 for his career work, representing athletic training in baseball at the collegiate, Olympic and professional levels.

In 2008, O’Neal joined Cubs’ assistant athletic trainer Ed Halbur in being named the 2008 Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year, and, in 2007, O’Neal was elected Secretary of the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society Executive Board. Prior to his time in Chicago, O’Neal spent 15 seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals’ organization. His first appointment with the Cardinals major league staff came in 1998 as the medical and rehabilitation coordinator before being promoted to assistant athletic trainer in 2003.