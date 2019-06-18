Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Third Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary approved to open

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:59 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption This March 22, 2019 file photo shows a bud on a marijuana plant at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana dispensary in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LITTLE ROCK — A third medical marijuana dispensary has been approved to open in Arkansas.

An Alcohol Beverage Control spokesman on Tuesday said Director Doralee Chandler approved Arkansas Natural Products in Clinton to open for business after reviewing its inspection results. The opening date for the facility is now at the discretion of the dispensary's ownership.

The dispensary is among 32 businesses that have been licensed to sell medical marijuana under a measure voters approved in 2016. Two dispensaries opened in Hot Springs last month and have sold about $1.34 million in medical marijuana, selling about 202 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT