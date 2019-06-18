Sections
Trump says U.S. will begin deporting millions

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:33 a.m. | Updated June 18, 2019 at 11:58 a.m. 8comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Thursday, June 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. In a tweet late Monday, June 17, 2019, Trump said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin removing millions of people who are in the country illegally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is threatening to deport millions of people living in the United States illegally, heralding a plan that could help energize his supporters just ahead of formally announcing his reelection bid.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement next week will "begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," Trump said in a pair of tweets Monday night.

"They will be removed as fast as they come in," he wrote.

An administration official said the effort would focus on the more than 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the U.S. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to explain the president's tweets.

Other U.S. officials with knowledge of the preparations have said the operation was not imminent, and that ICE officials were not aware the president would make public sensitive law enforcement plans on Twitter. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

It is unusual for law enforcement agencies to announce raids before they take place. Some in Trump's administration believe that decisive shows of force — like mass arrests — can serve as effective deterrents, sending a message to those considering making the journey to the U.S. that it's not worth coming.

The acting head of ICE Mark Morgan said in an interview with journalists earlier this month that there would be enforcement action coming that would include deporting families, and that it would be done humanely.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he has tried to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch. He recently dropped a threat to slap tariffs on Mexico after the country agreed to dispatch its national guard and step-up coordination and enforcement efforts.

A senior Mexican official said Monday that, three weeks ago, about 4,200 migrants were arriving at the U.S. border daily. Now that number has dropped to about 2,600.

Immigration was a central theme of Trump's 2016 campaign and he is expected to hammer it as he tries to fire up his base heading into the 2020 campaign.

Trump will formally launch his re-election bid Tuesday night at a rally in Orlando, Fla. — a state that is crucial to his path back to the White House.

Comments

  • Packman
    June 18, 2019 at 10:53 a.m.

    President Trump showing respect for the rule of law. Nice. Very nice.
  • abb
    June 18, 2019 at 10:55 a.m.

    We should implement border control like India, Pakistan, and Turkey do. Mines, mortars, and active Army as QRF to their internal border troops. You simply don't cross borders unless you have a death wish.

  • RBear
    June 18, 2019 at 11:24 a.m.

    Abb really? Turkey, a dictatorial regime where a PART of the southern border is with Syria, a known hot zone of military action. Notice that border wall is ONLY with Syria, a hostile neighbor.
    ...
    India/Pakistan - this region is known for the hostilities between the two countries in the Kashmir region. Borders around the rest of India do not exist like this since this is another military hot zone.
    ...
    It's pathetic when you try to make a point. You are so ignorant it's pathetic.
  • RBear
    June 18, 2019 at 11:28 a.m.

    BTW, this is all hot air tweets much like "Mexico will pay for the wall." This is all a lead up to his campaign announcement today to feed the issue illiterate like Pack.
  • Illinoisroy
    June 18, 2019 at 11:44 a.m.

    RBear why would you be surprised that a trump defender would choose to follow a dictatorial regime's policy? Natural fit.
  • Jfish
    June 18, 2019 at 12:01 p.m.

    According to the senior Mexican official, that's about 949,000 per year, just from Mexico. But according to liberals, there is no crisis, just a few people seeking asylum.

  • abb
    June 18, 2019 at 12:07 p.m.

    Rbear, I've been to Turkey with NATO. Ive seen their borders with Georgia and Armenia Oh and you forgot Iran and Iraq. They kill border crossers with mortars. They don't discriminate. They really let PKK have it when the are operating nearby.
    Ive been to Baluchistan and they have STRICT border crossing with IRAN. India still has problems with China and militants in former EAST PAKISTAN + Sri Lanka.

    YOU are the ignorant one. Its pathetic when you even reply. Its always attacking and name calling. Completely devoid of facts. Guess you are back to drinking? Or just a lame commie? Probably both.

  • RBear
    June 18, 2019 at 12:12 p.m.

    ALL of the borders you mention are as a result of military conflict. How idiotic can you be, abb? Your time with NATO was DECADES ago. Just admit you’re an old Cold War relic and don’t have a clue about many things these days.
