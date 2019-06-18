FOOTBALL

McCown retires

Josh McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune website posted Monday that he is retiring from playing football after an NFL career that spanned 16 NFL seasons and included stints with 10 teams. He will be helping coach his two sons — also quarterbacks — in high school this year. McCown said he also plans to work as a TV football analyst in the future, and ESPN said later Monday it had hired him as an NFL analyst. McCown was often considered a “bridge” quarterback, and his career record as a starter was only 23-53. He played the last two seasons with the New York Jets, serving as the starter in 2017 and as a veteran backup to rookie Sam Darnold last year. Darnold often raved about how McCown prepared every week, particularly during a four-game stretch when the rookie was sidelined by a foot injury. McCown filled in during that time for Darnold, who stepped back into the starting job when he was healthy and finished his first NFL season with a flourish. McCown was a third-round draft pick by Arizona in 2002 from Sam Houston State. In addition to the Jets and Cardinals, McCown also played for Detroit, Oakland, Miami, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

HOCKEY

Sharks re-sign Karlsson

The San Jose Sharks re-signed Erik Karlsson to a $92 million, eight-year deal Monday, turning a one-year rental into a long-term commitment to one of the league’s most dynamic defensemen. A person with knowledge of the deal said it carries an annual cap hit of $11.5 million and includes a full no-movement clause. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce terms of the contract. The Sharks acquired the two-time Norris Trophy winner just before the start of last season from Ottawa. Karlsson, 29, was hampered by groin injuries for much of his first season in San Jose but also showed flashes as he helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference final for the fifth time in the past 15 seasons, where they lost to eventual champion St. Louis in six games. The Sharks were confident enough in his health to give him the richest contract of any defenseman, topping the $88 million, eight-year extension Drew Doughty signed in Los Angeles last summer. The only current deals worth more annually are Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million cap hit on an eight-year deal in Edmonton and Auston Matthews’ $11.6 million cap hit on a five-year contract in Toronto.

Ducks hire coach

Dallas Eakins was hired as the Anaheim Ducks’ head coach, moving up from their AHL affiliate to take over a longtime NHL power that stumbled last season. Eakins, 52, was the choice to take over the Ducks, who are rebooting their franchise after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. General Manager Bob Murray, who finished the season as Anaheim’s interim head coach, still waited 2½ months after the regular season ended to promote Eakins. The Ducks filled the NHL’s last head coaching vacancy with the first coach of the current version of the San Diego Gulls, who hired Eakins right after becoming the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in 2015. Eakins led a consistent winner while preparing the Ducks’ youngsters for the big leagues, and he took San Diego to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals this season. Eakins coached the Edmonton Oilers from the start of the 2013-14 season until December 2014, going 36-63-14.

GOLF

U.S. Open ratings up

This year’s U.S. Open was the most watched since Fox started televising the event in 2015. Nielsen ratings show Sunday’s final round averaged 7.31 million viewers and peaked at 10.17 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. Central, when

Gary Woodland

clinched his first major. Sunday’s final round saw an increase of 44% over last year, when an average of 5.09 million watched. It is the first time since 2013 that the final round has averaged over seven million. The 2013 U.S. Open on NBC averaged 8.4 million for the final 18 holes. The four rounds on Fox and FS1 averaged 3.67 million viewers, which is a 28% increase over last year

(2.86 million). The first round on Thursday, which went into prime time because this year’s tournament was on the West Coast at Pebble Beach, averaged 3.47 million, the best first round since 2002. West Palm Beach, Florida, was the top-rated market for Sunday’s final round (8.4), while Kansas City, which is Woodland’s hometown, had a 7.8 rating.

TENNIS

Zverev, Khachanov move on

Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov bounced back from disappointments in Stuttgart last week to reach the second round of the Hal-le Open in Germany. Second-seeded Zverev defeated Robin Haase 6-4, 7-5, while Khachanov celebrated his first match as a top-10 player with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic. Nine-time champion Roger Federer is the top seed at the grass-court tournament, a warm-up for Wimbledon. Federer is due to play Australia’s John Millman on Tuesday. Both Zverev and Khachanov lost their opening matches in the Stuttgart Open. Zverev next faces American Steve Johnson, who defeated former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3, while Khachanov awaits the winner between Jan-Lennard Struff and Laslo Djere. Also Monday, Pierre-Hugues Herbert upset fifth-seeded Gael Monfils 7-6 (6), 6-4, while Radu Albot and Joao Sousa also won.

Konta advances

Johanna Konta made a seamless transition from clay to grass, beating Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-2 at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham, England, in her first match since the French Open semifinals. Konta is only ranked two places higher than No. 20 Kontaveit, but played at a high level throughout and wrapped up victory in an hour and 12 minutes at the warm-up event for Wimbledon. Konta, Britain’s leading female player, reached her third Grand Slam semifinal at Roland Garros, where she lost in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova. Two of the highest seeds were defeated in the first round in Birmingham, with Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka both losing in three sets.

