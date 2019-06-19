2 killed after truck hits motorcycle in northern Arkansas

Two people were killed after a pickup hit the side of the motorcycle they were on Wednesday morning along a northern Arkansas highway.

The Arkansas State Police said the wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. when a pickup driver turned left into the motorcycle along U.S. 62/412 near Highland.

Authorities said motorcycle operator Linda Carter and her passenger Johnnie Carter suffered fatal injuries. Both were 66 years old and lived in Harrison, according to a preliminary crash report.

Police did not identify the truck’s driver. They said the person struck the right side of the motorcycle while turning left onto the highway.

The report noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

At least 214 people have been killed in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures. The data includes at least two dozen deaths so far the month.