2 N.C. gun victims suffered a total of 14 wounds, autopsies show

RALEIGH, N.C. — The student credited with tackling a gunman during a fatal North Carolina campus shooting rampage suffered eight gunshot wounds, and another slain student was shot six times, according to autopsies released Tuesday.

An autopsy made public by the office of the chief medical examiner said Riley Howell had four wounds in his head or neck, two in his chest and one on each arm during the April 30 shooting at UNC-Charlotte that killed two and wounded four. A Charlotte-area examiner found that the chest wounds, one of which was at close range, caused fatal injuries in his heart, lungs and other organs.

The other slain student, Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, had six wounds, including one in his head and two in his back, according to his autopsy.

Police have said Howell, 21, saved lives by charging the gunman and taking him to the ground.

Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with murder and other counts in the deaths of Howell and Parlier. Four other students survived wounds.

The motive for the shooting hasn’t been made clear, but investigative documents say Terrell, a former UNC-Charlotte student, spent months planning the shooting. He told investigators he gave up on the attack after Howell took him down.