Argenta Lions arm selects president

by Jake Sandlin | Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

Crystal Gates, executive director of the William F. La-man Public Library System, has been selected president of the newly formed Argenta Branch Club of the city’s Lions Club, a news release said.

“The Argenta Branch will provide a way for people who work in the Argenta Neighborhood of North Little Rock to walk to a meeting and get back to their work within an hour,” Stan McDougal, Lions Club president, said in the release.

The Argenta club meets on the first Thursday of each month in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall, 300 Main St. A recruitment table will be at the Argenta Branch Public Library, 420 Main St., during the Argenta Art Walk on Aug. 16.

“We are looking for new members,” Gates said. “If you are interested in serving the Argenta community, I urge you to come check us out.”

