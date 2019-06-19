Police seek man, 34, who left with Northwest Arkansas teenage girl

Authorities said a Northwest Arkansas teenager was last seen with a 34-year-old man when she went missing this week, prompting police to file an arrest warrant for the man Wednesday as they continued their search.

The Bella Vista Police Department said 15-year-old Hillary Alsip was last seen walking with Derrick Cobler Monday night near Charlie and Willie George Park in Springdale.

Police allege he left with Alsip and drove a midnight blue Mercedes-Benz.

Police filed a warrant for his arrest but declined to say what criminal charges he's wanted for.

Bella Vista police Lt. Byron Stival said Cobler previously dated Alsip's sister.

Alsip had been wearing a blue shirt and black leggings. Authorities describe her as being just over 5 feet tall and weighing 115 pounds.

Several tipsters reported seeing her and Cobler's car at a park in Gravette and a Sonic restaurant there.

Authorities haven't issued an Amber Alert.

The Arkansas State Police takes in local reports for missing children but makes the final decision whether to issue such alerts, which require certain criteria like an obvious kidnapping or a child missing at a certain age.

Stival said they didn't meet criteria for the agency to issue an alert.

“We’re still at the same stage," he said. “All we’re doing is following up and checking our leads.”