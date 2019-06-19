Arkansas teen pleads innocent in beating death of 75-year-old former employer

An Arkansas teen charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a 75-year-old former employer earlier this year pleaded not guilty Monday in Garland County Circuit Court.

Hunter Allen Byers, 19, who has remained in custody since his arrest May 1, appeared with his attorney, Garland County Public Defender Tim Beckham, to enter his plea to the murder charge, punishable by up to life in prison, for the April 30 attack on Silas Turner who died from his injuries three days later.

A gag order limiting pretrial publicity previously issued in Garland County District Court was reentered Monday in circuit court along with a court order barring Byers from having contact with two alleged witnesses in the case, both employees of the victim. Byers is now scheduled to appear again for another hearing on Aug. 12.

Byers was initially charged with first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, for the attack on Turner, along with charges of aggravated residential burglary for allegedly forcing his way into Turner's 115 Ranch St. home and aggravated assault for allegedly going after one of the witnesses before fleeing the scene.

Turner reportedly lost an eye and sustained severe brain injuries while allegedly being beaten by Byers with what a witness described as a black metal object, possibly a tire iron. After Turner's death, Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence upgraded the battery charge to first-degree murder on May 7.

Byers' bond, which was originally set at $50,000, was increased May 8 to $750,000 in district court and remained the same after Monday's hearing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on April 30, shortly after 11 p.m., Hot Springs police responded to an address on Judy Court after a man showed up there yelling for help. The man stated a known suspect, later identified as Byers, had attacked Turner at his residence nearby.

Police found Turner unconscious on the floor in "a pool of blood" with obvious signs of trauma to his head and face. He was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where he later died.

The witness told detectives he was just hired by Turner to replace a former employee Turner had fired a few days earlier. The witness said he had also moved in with Turner earlier that day. He said he met the former employee, a biracial teen male, a couple of days earlier, but couldn't remember his name.

He said the same teen showed up at the house around 11 p.m. and knocked on the door. The witness answered and seeing who it was called for Turner who walked to the door as the witness went toward his bedroom. Seconds later, the witness said he heard Turner yelling for help and saw the teen beating Turner with a metal object.

The witness said he tried to help Turner, but the teen came after him, still holding the metal object. He said he was able to fight him off and flee from the house to get help. He gave police the name of another employee who later told police the teen was named Hunter and lived at a residence on Michael Street.

A local records check revealed that was the address of Hunter Allen Byers who was "an exact match" to the description given by the witness. The second employee stated he had known Byers for about a year and confirmed Turner fired him earlier. The first witness later picked Byers out of a photo lineup and identified him as Turner's attacker.