Cleanup contract timely after flood

A well-timed renewal of a contract with a disaster-recovery company will help with the removal of debris in the city from recent Arkansas River flooding.

The City Council agreed last week to renew a five-year contract with Crowder Gulf of Theodore, Ala., for disaster recovery, a contract that was being formalized before floodwaters rose in some neighborhoods and closed the downtown riverfront, the Arkansas River Trail and the majority of the city’s Burns Park south of Interstate 40.

The city issued requests for proposals April 18 and the contractor submitted its proposal May 2. Flooding from the river began about May 27.

Crowder Gulf is to provide “all expertise, personnel, tools materials, equipment, transportation, supervision and all other services and facilities” to timely remove and dispose of all eligible debris generated by the flooding, according to the contract.

Debris accumulated on all public, residential and commercial properties, streets, roads and other rights of way and public-school properties are eligible for removal, but the contracted services are only to be done when requested and designated by the city, the contract said.

Time of completion will be determined once the extent of damage has been determined and the city is to be billed by invoice on a 15-day basis, the contract said. The city won’t pay for removal, storage or disposal of debris determined by the city to be ineligible under the contract.