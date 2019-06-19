Conway police find pair dead in house

CONWAY -- Conway police officers found the bodies of a man and a woman in a home on Club Lane on Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

The manner and cause of death was not immediately released. Conway police spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said officers were asked to check on someone at the Club Lane address around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers knocked on the door, but there was no answer and nothing seemed amiss, Woodruff said.

When someone again called to say there had been no word from the resident by 3:30 p.m., officers returned, entered the house and found the two bodies inside, she said.

It was not immediately released whether the deaths were being considered homicides. Police were still at the scene at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Woodruff said the man and woman were adult occupants of the residence at 314 Club Lane, though how the two were connected was not released.

Woodruff said she did not know if the man and woman were the only people who lived in the house.

A neighbor said the two had moved into the house at Club Lane and Fairway Drive only a few months ago. A blue Hyundai sedan sat in the driveway Tuesday evening, where two coroner's trucks had backed close to the home's front door.

Officials from the coroner's office removed the bodies about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, raising a large blue tarp to shield the gurneys from onlookers.

Two groups of family members clustered on opposite sides of the intersection, which police had roped off with yellow tape. Police officials exited and entered the house to communicate with one family and then the other throughout the evening.

Neighbors sat on their pickup tailgates or pulled over on the side of the road to watch the police officers work. One family member asked if police could encourage onlookers to move along.

Woodruff said the bodies appeared to be recently deceased and were not in a state of advanced decay when police arrived Tuesday.

Woodruff said more information regarding the deaths would likely be released today.

Metro on 06/19/2019