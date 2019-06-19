Former Razorback Walker named baseball coach at Rogers Heritage

Brian Walker stepped away from the college baseball coaching ranks a few years ago to focus more on family, but he's now ready to get back to teaching.

That move was made official as the Rogers School Board approved the hiring of the former Arkansas Razorback as the Rogers Heritage baseball coach Tuesday night.

"I love teaching and being on the field," said Walker, who started behind the plate at Arkansas and played four years of professional baseball in the Los Angeles Angels organization. "I just decided to step away and be a little more dad, and it's been a good dynamic.

"I'm getting to coach my kid now, and that's hard to do as a college coach."

He spent the past two years working for Prep Baseball Report as the scouting director for the state of Arkansas along with working at Perfect Timing Baseball and Softball Academy in Northwest Arkansas. Prior to that, Walker served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Arkansas and then recruiting coordinator at Wichita State.

The board also hired Rodney Bowen as the Heritage softball coach. He also got out of coaching, serving as an assistant athletic director in Coweta, Okla., for one year. But Bowen knew that wasn't for him.

"I missed coaching," Bowen said. "I missed being with the coaches and the athletes and the impact you can have on that side of it."

Bowen, 47, coached for eight years at Coweta, compiling a record of 217-108 and a career mark of 385-179 at four different schools in Oklahoma. He led teams to eight state tournaments, including four semifinals and one state finals appearance.

Walker takes over a War Eagles baseball team that has not made the state tournament in four years. But the 33-year-old is optimistic.

"I truly believe there's more there than what they've shown," Walker said. "I hope to bring a different voice and maybe some different energy and help them develop and put a better product on the field. There's plenty of work to be done; that's for sure.

Keith Kilgore, athletic director for Rogers Public Schools, is excited about the additions.

"We feel like we got two really good ones," Kilgore said. "I believe in their careers -- Brian as a player and a coach and being at that next level, and Rodney in what he has done in softball in Oklahoma -- their records speak for themselves.

"I'm excited to see where it goes from here."

In addition, Chad Harbison and Shane Jackson were hired as assistant football coaches at Rogers High.

Harbison was an assistant at Fayetteville last season, but he spent six years in Rogers Public Schools. He also has six seasons of head coaching experience combined at Elkins and Harrison.

PREP FOOTBALL

Bentley hired at Mena

Craig Bentley was hired Tuesday to be the new head football coach at Mena, Bentley confirmed.

Bentley helped lead Mansfield to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season in his third season with the Red Tigers. The Mena native served as defensive coordinator for the Bearcats before getting the head coaching job at Mansfield.

Bentley is excited about the chance to return to his hometown.

"It all kinda happened bang-bang," Bentley said. "But I'm fired up. I bleed red and black, and I couldn't be more excited to get to go home and lead the Bearcats."

Sports on 06/19/2019