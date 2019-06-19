Got zucchini? Pair it with lemons in a cake

Today's cake calls for pairing zucchini with fresh lemons. The two play nice together and are a natural pairing. Lemon zest and juice go into the batter and more juice is used for the sweet glaze.

I came across the recipe on Facebook. It was one of those posted with a video showing how to make it. The recipe is from the blog momonatimeout.com.

On the easy scale, I'd give the cake nearly a 10. The prep time is minimal, but a bit of time and effort goes into making sure you squeeze most of the excess moisture out of the shredded zucchini. To do this, you will need to wrap the zucchini in a tea towel or between several layers of paper towels and press on it. This is a moist cake and too much excess moisture will make it soggy.

This cake, without the glaze, will freeze beautifully. Wrap it in plastic wrap, then in foil and place in a freezer bag. You can also freeze individual slices.

Lemon Zucchini Cake

2 cups cake flour

1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 eggs, at room temperature

⅓ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract

1 ½ cups shredded zucchini, squeezed dry

2 tablespoons lemon zest

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a loaf pan with baking spray and line with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the cake flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the sugar and olive oil. Whisk to combine. Add eggs and almond milk and whisk together. Add lemon juice and vanilla extract and stir to combine. Add flour mixture and stir just until incorporated. Fold in zucchini and lemon zest.

Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out with moist crumbs. The top of the cake should look dry.

Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Use the parchment paper to carefully life the cake from the pan. Let cool completely on rack.

In a small bowl, combine Confectioners' sugar and lemon juice. Whisk until smooth.

Drizzle the glaze over the cake.

Slice and serve.

Makes 10 servings.

