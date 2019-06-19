DEAR HELOISE: I have a great tip for corned beef and cabbage, which is not one of my favorites. It always seems flat, even with the spices that come with the meat.

I put a box of beef broth in with the water and made sure to completely cover the meat and vegetables. It was really great. My husband and I smacked our lips. Try it -- you'll love it.

-- A Devoted Reader in Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: A couple of years ago, I served your Sparkling Papaya Soup to three friends who came for lunch, and it was a fantastic first course! Everyone loved it, but now I can't find the recipe. Will you please reprint it?

-- Esther P. in Arizona

DEAR READER: This is such a refreshing tropical soup on a warm day. Here it is:

Sparkling Papaya Soup

2 large, ripe papayas, peeled and cut into large cubes

3/4 cup plain low-fat yogurt (nonfat won't work)

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup mild-flavored honey, such as clover honey

1 cup sparkling water, divided

4 sprigs of mint for garnish

Place the papaya, 1/2 cup of yogurt, lime juice and honey in a food processor, reserving some of the papaya for garnish. Process until smooth. Add 1/2 cup of the sparkling water and continue processing until blended. Keep chilled until ready to serve. Just before serving, add the remaining sparkling water and mix well. Garnish each serving with papaya cubes, 1 tablespoon yogurt and a mint sprig. Makes 4 servings.

DEAR READERS: In 1 cup of cubed watermelon there is only about 40 calories, on average, and there is no cholesterol, sodium or fat, making it a perfect treat. Watermelon also contains lycopene, which is an antioxidant that destroys free radicals and reduces inflammation.

Watermelons have been cultivated in Egypt for over 5,000 years. The Egyptians drew pictures of watermelons on tomb walls and left the fruit as an offering for the dead. Watermelons are native to Africa and need a hot, sunny area to grow. They usually mature in 85 to 100 days.

DEAR READERS: If you have pets that go outside or mix with other animals at the park, on the street, etc., they will need to get rabies and distemper shots. And if your city requires a pet license, make sure to get one.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Food on 06/19/2019