Happy birthday. Your collections will grow over the next 12 months. Things that you collect include friends, fans, admirers, exhilarating experiences, positive role models and new ways to contribute to your community. Much of this is made possible through the way you organize your life to support the creation of new habits and patterns.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't have to struggle against your desire. Instead, embrace it. It's not a foreign entity visiting to annoy you. Desire comes from your heart, and it has something to teach you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): They'll say you're following in footsteps, though you're actually making your own. The point was never to do what they were doing. It's just that you seek something that they also happened to have sought.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You recognize talent because you have it, too. This is why humans recognize most things. For better or worse, it's a day to acknowledge that you are only seeing certain things in other people because you possess them as well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You were born into a particular environment with a certain group of genes and a situation largely out of your control. And yet ... there's very little about this that is fixed -- not your talents and certainly not your destiny. Work it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Greed is what happens when people disbelieve the wholeness of their own soul. The remedy for greed is knowing that you already have it, and that it is enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The way you know that a thing is for you is your senses will tell you. To be one with your senses is to be in touch with a part of you who knows what the animals know.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be forewarned: Some people around you are talking about what they know just the same way they're talking about what they don't know -- that is to say, with arrogant confidence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Innocent trespassers could wander into unmarked territory. Those who see the markers and ignore them may not signal ill intent. Neither are they innocent. Minding your own business starts with knowledge of its boundaries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Youth and innocence are resilient. They don't know better. The one who, after being knocked around by life and becoming privy to its unfavorable odds, is inexplicably still resilient is the keeper of a rare fire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): However much you've done, you can do more. By definition, everything remarkable happens beyond the bounds of expectation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You regularly ask the kinds of questions that elevate the experience for everyone. Questions like, "How can I make this better for all of us?" will win the day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People tend to think of emotions as involuntary, though, like blinking or breathing, they can also happen voluntarily. There are few skills more useful in today's discourse than the skill of regulating your emotions.

