Hot Springs woman charged with murder in man's shooting death

A man died and a Hot Springs woman was arrested after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Garland County, a police spokesman said.

Elizabeth Hageness, 57, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a man earlier that day, police spokesman Cpl. Joey Williams said.

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin, Williams said.

Hot Springs police responded to 2216 Malvern Ave. Wednesday after a shooting was reported and found a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, Williams said.

First responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams did not define the relationship between the victim and Hageness, but said the incident began as a domestic disturbance.