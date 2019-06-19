• Franklin Welzbacher Jr., 43, of Haughton, La., was arrested after he unwittingly livestreamed his theft of a neighbor's new surveillance camera, which allowed the owner to watch the crime as it happened and report it to sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

• Christopher Murgia, deputy security director at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, said a passenger on a flight to the Dominican Republic called a nontraveling friend to pick up six smoke grenades that the traveler was prohibited from carrying aboard in his carry-on bag.

• Jeral Pope of Goodwater, Ala., said a 7-year-old Texas longhorn steer named Poncho Via, which now holds the record for the longest horns at 10 feet, 7 inches, according to Guinness World Records, is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots and marshmallows.

• Rodney Phipps, 29, of Georgetown, Del., is charged with making interstate threats after federal prosecutors say he made hoax emergency calls known as "swatting" to get police and SWAT teams to rush to locations in five states.

• Paul Crowther, a 32-year-old British man, was sentenced to 150 hours of volunteer work after he pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage for dousing pro-Brexit politician Nigel Farage with a banana-and-salted-caramel milkshake as Farage campaigned in Newcastle.

• Gabriel Santos-Caporal, 29, a Mexico native who was arrested in a domestic assault in Cape Giraradeau County, Mo., and admitted he had previously been deported, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for unlawfully re-entering the U.S.

• Craig Stratton, 61, of Meade, Kan., escaped without injury when the wing of his crop-duster hit a windmill tower and the aircraft crashed in a field near Liberal, about 200 miles west of Wichita, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

• Francis Gurahoo, 39, was arrested after arriving in New York on a flight from Guyana when customs officials found 34 singing finches in his carry-on luggage -- hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers -- that Gurahoo reportedly planned to sell for about $3,000 each.

• Mickey Paulk, 35, of Athens, Ala., is being sought by authorities, accused of multiple drug charges and of illegally keeping a squirrel as a pet in his apartment, with sheriff's deputies saying he kept the caged "attack squirrel" aggressive by feeding it methamphetamines.

