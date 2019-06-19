Little Rock man accused in string of burglaries, including police lodge, historic home

A 53-year-old man is accused of driving a golf cart to the Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and smashing his way inside using a brick, according to charges filed Wednesday that also accuse him of multiple other building break-ins.

Authorities allege Jackie Cornell Gipson, of Little Rock, broke into at least four buildings and racked up thousands of dollars in stolen items and damages.

Gipson is suspected of committing burglaries at the he offices of the union representing Little Rock police officers, as well as the headquarters of construction business Darragh Company, the Arkansas Department of Heritage and brewery Rebel Kettle.

Police said Gipson drove a golf cart to the police union offices early Friday morning at 1700 E. 2nd St. and forced his way in by smashing through a glass door with a brick.

He didn’t appear to take anything, but some of the kitchen appliances had been tampered with, according to the police report.

Weeks earlier, a Darragh employee came in the morning of May 28 and noticed his boss’ RV had a broken window and that someone forced their way through the padlocked warehouse.

The report lists about $4,000 in damages and missing items, including a TV, stereo and air compressor.

Details about the other two burglaries weren't immediately available.

Police arrested Gipson on Tuesday evening and charged him with four counts of felony commercial burglary. The infractions carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence and fines.

Court records show Gipson has about a dozen felony burglary and theft convictions dating as far back as 1997.

Records show Gipson remained at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday afternoon with bond not yet set.

County and court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.