Maybin homers; Yankees beat Ray

NEW YORK — Cameron Maybin homered again with his roster spot in doubt, Edwin Encarnación went deep for his first hit with the Yankees and New York beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Tuesday night to extend its AL East lead to 2½ games.

Playing through a mist in a contest that started over an hour late due to rain, New York won its fourth straight and has taken 9 of 12 against the second-place Rays dating to last season.

Gary Sanchez had two RBIs and J.A. Happ (7-3) pitched two-run ball over five innings. Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list to play right field and reached into the seats in foul territory for a key out in the second.

Maybin clobbered Oliver Drake’s fastball into the second deck in left, extending New York’s lead to 5-3 in the seventh. It was Maybin’s career-best fourth straight game with a homer and extended New York’s homer streak to 21 games.

The 32-year-old Maybin is hitting .315 since being acquired by the banged-up Yankees in April, but he still may get cut when All-Star slugger Aaron Judge returns from an oblique injury in the coming days.

“I’m thankful I’m here and enjoying every moment of it,” Maybin said.

Ryne Stanek recorded four outs as the opener, allowing one run on Sanchez’s sacrifice fly. Ryan Yarbrough followed and retired nine of ten, his only blip a check-swing single by Luke Voit before being lifted with one out in the fifth.

The Yankees then broke through against Chaz Roe (0-3) behind RBI singles from DJ LeMahieu, Voit and Sanchez to take a 4-2 lead.

Acquired from Seattle on Saturday, Encarnación’s first hit in pinstripes came in grand fashion, clubbing his AL-leading 22nd homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth.

Happ struck out three and is 6-0 in his last eight starts, dating to May

Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth on twelve pitches for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Tampa Bay tied it with three consecutive one-out singles in the second but stranded two in scoring position when Stanton reached into the crowd to snag Joey Wendle’s foul fly. Avisail Garcia singled home a run an inning later.

The Rays lost back-to-back road games for just the second time this season.

Stanton was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts in his first big league action since Mar. 31. The former NL MVP was activated from the injured list before the game.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning, Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Skaggs (6-6) went a season-best 7 1/3 innings. He allowed a run and three hits, walked none and struck out six to win consecutive starts for the first time since beating Kansas City on April 26 and Toronto on May 2. Ty Buttrey got two outs in the eighth, and Hansel Robles finished for his 11th save in 13 opportunities. Luis Rengifo had two hits as the Angels remained unbeaten in five meetings with the Blue Jays this season. Los Angeles has won 17 of 23 games in Toronto. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered for the Blue Jays, who have lost a season-worst six straight at home. Skaggs retired his first 11 batters before Gurriel hit a two-out homer in the fourth. The shot was his eighth in 23 games since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on May 24. Calhoun tied it with a drive off the right field foul screen to begin the fifth, his 16th.

INDIANS 10, RANGERS 3 Cleveland rookie Zach Plesac allowed only two hits pitching into the eighth inning and the Indians had four home runs, including three in a row for the first time in nearly 15 years, to overwhelm the Texas Rangers. After Jake Bauers led off the Indians’ seventh with a 389-foot shot to right-center, Roberto Perez and Tyler Naquin followed with homers that measured more than 400 feet. Those long balls came in a span of five pitches off reliever Drew Smyly. The last time Cleveland had hit back-to-back-to-back homers was at Seattle on July 16, 2004. Plesac (2-2) struck out six and walked five, the last two free passes to the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to open the eighth and end his fifth career start. The only run the right-hander allowed came on Rougned Odor’s one-out homer in the fifth. Oliver Perez got a double-play liner and a strikeout to get out of the eighth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 10, BRAVES 2 Jacob deGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, Pete Alonso homered to highlight the first four-hit game of his young career, and the New York Mets routed the first-place Atlanta Braves. Bouncing back from an ugly 12-3 loss in the series opener, the Mets pounded Braves starter Julio Teheran for six runs over four innings and cruised to a victory that eased some of the tension from a disappointing season. DeGrom (4-6) dominated, allowing just five hits, struck out 10 and helped himself at the plate, leading off the sixth with a double and coming around to score.

MARLINS 6, CARDINALS 0 Rookie Jordan Yamamoto dazzled again, matching his first career start by pitching seven scoreless innings against St. Louis, and the Miami Marlins beat the Cardinals. Yamamoto (2-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. He gave up three hits in seven innings in his major league debut, on June 12 in Miami against the Cardinals. Before that game, he had not pitched above Double-A. Yamamoto became the first pitcher since Pittsburgh’s Nick Maddox in 1907 to beat the Cardinals twice in a seven-day span when the first game was his debut. Relievers Tayron Guerrero and Sergio Romo completed the two-hitter. Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro homered for the Marlins. Jack Flaherty (4-4) pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out eight, and had St. Louis’ first hit off Yamamoto, a ground-rule double in the third.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 4, ASTROS 3 Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich homered off Justin Verlander in the first inning and Cincinnati beat Houston to clinch its first series win in nearly a month. The Reds won a series for the first time since May 24-26, when they took two of three from the Cubs. The Astros hadn’t dropped a series since April 29-May 2. Winker connected on the fourth pitch from Verlander (9-3). Joey Votto doubled and Dietrich’s first homer since May 28 made it 3-0. Kyle Farmer added a homer in the seventh off. Verlander went seven innings and struck out eight. Anthony DeSclafani (4-3) pitched into the sixth inning and gave up six hits. Michael Lorenzen retired the side in order in the ninth for his second straight save and fourth overall. TIGERS 5, PIRATES 4 Nicholas Castellanos trotted home when a potential double play in the eighth turned into an RBI fielder’s choice due to some indecisiveness by Pittsburgh second baseman Adam Frazier. The Tigers loaded the bases off Kyle Crick (2-3) with one out when Brandon Dixon hit a grounder that rolled under Crick’s glove right to Frazier.

WHITE SOX 3, CUBS 1 Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning in his first game against his first major league organization, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs. The 22-year-old Jiménez was a top prospect for the Cubs before he headlined a rare trade with the White Sox for veteran lefthander José Quintana in July 2017.