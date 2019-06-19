Motorcyclist, 24, killed in Little Rock crash, authorities say

This screenshot of a Google Map shows the approximate location of a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man died Tuesday evening after his motorcycle struck the side of an SUV in Little Rock, police said.

Sean Otts was driving a Yamaha R6 north on Summit Street toward 19th Street when he crashed into the passenger side of a GMC Terrain at the intersection, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Otts, who troopers said was driving at a high rate of speed, was taken to UAMS, where Little Rock police said he later died. The driver of the SUV, Tomiko Scott, 51, was injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities said.

At least 212 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.