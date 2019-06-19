NATURALS Dozier powers win over Amarillo

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals used a four-run second inning to open the second half of Texas League play with a 7-3 victory over Amarillo in front of 3,693 fans Tuesday at Arvest Ballpark.

Hunter Dozier, who was sent down to the Naturals from Kansas City on a rehab assignment Monday, deposited Northwest Arkansas' first two runs of the game on a bases-loaded double in the second inning.

Gabriel Cancel followed with an RBI single, and Khalil Lee brought in the fourth of the inning on a groundout to give the Naturals an early 4-1 lead.

Amarillo scored two runs in the fifth, one on a home run from Buddy Reed and the other on an RBI single from Kyle Overstreet to shrink the Naturals' lead to 5-3.

Andres Sotillet entered the game in the sixth, threw three scoreless innings, allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one to secure the win.

Gabriel Cancel got his second RBI knock of the game in the sixth, an RBI double that stretched the Naturals' lead to 6-3.

J.C. Cloney started for Northwest Arkansas and went four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, three walks and striking out five.

Short Hops

• Naturals catcher Meibrys Viloria picked off Chris Baker with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth to end the inning.

• Buddy Reed hit a home run and took an extra-base hit away from Dozier with a spectacular catch in center field.

• Amarillo's 2-4 hitters went a combined 7-for-12 with an RBI and a double.

On Deck

The Royals' No. 1 rated prospect Brady Singer (1-0, 9.24 ERA) will make his fourth start for the Naturals at 12:05 p.m today in the rubber game against the Sod Poodles. Adrian Morejon (0-4, 4.56 ERA) will take the mound for Amarillo.

Today's Promotion

