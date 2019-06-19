Fliers at LR airport up by 6.47% in May

Passenger traffic at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field climbed 6.47% in May, according to the latest airport data.

A total of 210,200 passengers went through the state's largest airport last month, or 12,776 more than the 197,424 who moved through in May 2018.

Last month's total gave Clinton National 870,016 passengers for the first five months of 2019. The total represents 59,229 more passengers than the 810,787 who went through the airport in the same period a year ago, a 7.31% increase.

Northwest Regional Airport at Highfill, the state's second-largest commercial service airport, also reported robust passenger traffic.

The airport had 168,203 passengers in May, a 23.38% increase from the same month in 2018. For first five months of 2019, 687,892 passengers have gone through Northwest Regional, a 15.12% increase from the same period last year.

-- Noel Oman

Ban ended, oil port in Louisiana thrives

LAFOURCHE, La. -- The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port is becoming a major world source of exported crude oil.

The New Orleans Advocate reports the port has more than doubled the number of oil tankers loaded for crude export in the first six months of the year.

The major force behind the surge is the lifting of a 40-year ban on crude exports in 2015. And after four decades of declines, U.S. crude production has increased from 5 million barrels per day in 2010 to 12.4 million per day in May.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the North American benchmark, rose 3.8% to settle Tuesday at $62.14 a barrel.

Port President Terry Coleman said the additional commercial activity could expand the port's workforce.

Coleman said that trade turmoil with China and India may create production volume inefficiencies but he believes the market eventually will rebalance.

-- The Associated Press

State index off 0.77; Dillard's rises 3.35%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 407.27, down 0.77 point.

Nine stocks rose, led by a 3.35% jump in Dillard's Inc. shares. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. shares fell 5.8%.

"U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 approached a record high due in part to rekindled trade talks with China, news that British Airways signed a letter of intent for up to 200 Boeing 737 Max planes and ... hope that the Fed will cut interest rates this year," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 06/19/2019