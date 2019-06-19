BASEBALL

Umpire tweet inappropriate

Major League Baseball said it was inappropriate for the umpires' union to comment on the one-game suspension levied against San Diego Padres star Manny Machado for his conduct following his ejection for arguing a called third strike Saturday at Colorado. The MLB Umpires Association said in a tweet Tuesday that Machado was suspended for contact with an umpire "and VIOLENTLY throwing his bat against the backstop with absolutely no regard to anyone's safety." The tweet added that "Violence in the workplace is not tolerated" and asked "Is this truly what MLB wants to teach our youth?" The tweet was accompanied by the hashtags #Disappointed #LeadByExample #NotAppreciated #Violence #TemperTantrum #Inaction #NotTolerated #MakeanExampleof #OneGameSuspension #RepeatOffender and #Nonsense. MLB said in a statement that MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre "considered all the facts and circumstances of Machado's conduct, including precedent, in determining the appropriate level of discipline. Machado, who signed a $300 million, 10-year contract during spring training, claims he did not touch plate ump Bill Welke during their argument. After being ejected for disputing a called third strike in the fifth inning, the slugger slammed his batting helmet to the ground and jawed with Welke.

Scherzer breaks nose

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer suffered a broken nose when he took a ball off his face during batting practice Tuesday. Scherzer was injured while attempting a bunt. The team said a CT scan was negative. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was scheduled to start one of the two games of Washington's day-night doubleheader against Philadelphia on Wednesday. The Nationals said Scherzer's status -- as well as the team's pitching plan for the doubleheader -- was still to be determined. Scherzer is 5-5 with a 2.81 ERA.

Familia to IL

The New York Mets have placed pitcher Jeurys Familia on the 10-day injured list and optioned pitcher Drew Gagnon to Class AAA Syracuse. Familia went on the IL Tuesday with a bone spur in his right shoulder, one day after giving up three runs while recording only one out in a 12-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Gagnon followed Familia to the mound and didn't fare much better, surrendering 4 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks in 11/3 innings. Gagnon departed for the minors with a 7.65 ERA in 15 games. Familia has a 7.81 ERA in 29 appearances out of New York's dismal bullpen. The Mets selected the contract of right-hander Stephen Nogosek from Class AAA and recalled lefty Daniel Zamora from Syracuse. The moves were announced before the second of three games against the first-place Braves.

White Sox to extend netting

The Chicago White Sox plan to extend the protective netting to the foul poles at Guaranteed Rate Field, becoming the first major league team to take that step since a couple of high-profile injuries this spring increased the focus on fan safety at ballparks. The White Sox and Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns the ballpark, are hoping to complete the project this season. They say they will announce more details at a later date. Now that one team has jumped in front on the move, there likely will be more to come. It's hard to imagine a scenario where one major league team feels comfortable with less protection for fans than at another ballpark. Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017. But a liner by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., struck a young girl in Houston in May, and a woman was hit by a foul ball off the bat of White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez in Chicago on June 10. Each of the incidents occurred in the stands beyond the dugout on the third base side, sparking several players to call for expanded netting. The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report on the plans for Guaranteed Rate Field.

FOOTBALL

Raiders sign Ferrell

The Oakland Raiders signed first-round draft picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram. Ferrell, a defensive end from Clemson, was selected fourth overall by the Raiders in April. A three-year starter and two-time national champion, Ferrell started in all 44 games he played. He made 166 tackles, including 50 for loss, 27 sacks, had 7 passes defensed, 5 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries as a Tiger. Ferrell left Clemson as the second player in school history with two first-team All-America honors. In 2018, Ferrell won the Ted Hendricks Award given to the nation's top defensive end. He made 55 tackles, including 20 for loss, with 111/2 sacks, 4 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries, with one returned for a touchdown. Ferrell was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season. The contract for the first of Oakland's three opening-round selections -- running back Josh Jacobs went 24th overall and Abram was taken 27th -- should be worth about $31 million over four years, given the NFL's slotting system for draftees. The Raiders will have a fifth-year option. Abram played two years at Mississippi State after beginning his career at Georgia. The safety led SEC defensive backs with 99 tackles as a senior and was a third-team All-American.

BASKETBALL

Horford to be free agent

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that Boston Celtics center Al Horford will decline his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decision has not been announced. ESPN was first to report Horford's decision. A five-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Horford joins point guard Kyrie Irving, who also won't exercise his option to remain in Boston for the final year of his contract. Horford signed a four-year, $113 million deal in 2016. Among the preseason favorites in the NBA Eastern Conference before last season, the Celtics finished the regular season 49-33. They were eliminated 4-1 in the conference semifinals by the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford was one of Boston's steadiest players throughout, averaging 13.9 points and nine rebounds per game in the postseason.

MOTOR SPORTS

Sauter suspended

NASCAR suspended Johnny Sauter for one race for intentionally ramming into Austin Hill during the Truck Series race in Iowa. The sport's sanctioning body said Tuesday that Sauter will miss this weekend's race at Gateway, outside St. Louis. His postseason eligibility will not be affected. Hill nicked the back of Sauter's truck at Iowa Speedway, sending Sauter into the wall and drawing a caution flag. While Sunday's race was still under yellow, Sauter got his truck spun around straight before speeding up and driving right into the back of Hill's truck. NASCAR parked Sauter for the rest of the race. Hill, who had tangled with Sauter in an earlier race at Texas, finished 12th. A representative for Sauter's ThorSport Racing team told NASCAR.com the organization had not made a decision regarding a possible appeal. Hill is seventh in the standings, Sauter is eighth. Brett Moffitt was declared the race winner at Iowa after Ross Chastain's truck, which cleared the line first, failed a post-race inspection. Chastain's team has appealed that ruling.

