Police arrest man in FedEx break-in

A Batesville man told Little Rock police that he smashed the window of a FedEx office because he needed money for beer and cigarettes, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police officers arrested Richard Ross, 40, in the FedEx building at 10620 Colonel Glenn Road late Sunday night on a charge of commercial burglary, the report said.

Ross was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond, according to the jail's roster.

Wood hurled at car, driver tells officers

A Jacksonville man was arrested in Sherwood on Tuesday after throwing a chunk of wood into a window of a passing car near the Tractor Supply Co., an arrest report said.

Sherwood police officers arrested Chadwick Cooper, 44, on charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief Tuesday after a driver reported someone throwing an object into the front window of the car while traveling north on the 5400 block of Landers Road.

Cooper later told police that he'd thrown a chunk of wood, the report said.

Cooper was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of bond as of Tuesday evening.

Metro on 06/19/2019