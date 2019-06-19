Police investigate Arkansas house fire that killed 1 as homicide

Police said Wednesday they're investigating a 36-year-old man's death as a homicide after fire crews found him after putting out a fire last week at his home.

Pine Bluff firefighters responded early Friday morning to a house along South Larch Street that had flames coming out of the back of it, according to fire officials.

Officials said firefighters found Chris Jones unresponsive inside his home after putting out the flames.

The state Crime Lab is performing an autopsy to determine how Jones died.

A Pine Bluff police spokeswoman said the department is investigating his death as a homicide. She provided no further details about a suspect or how authorities believe that person killed Jones.

The city's fire chief said last week that he didn't initially suspect foul play.

Police said they’re offering up to $10,000 for information leading to a conviction of a suspect or suspects.

Jones’ death is the city’s 15th homicide so far this year.