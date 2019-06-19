Sports briefs

BASKETBALL CAMP

Ouachita to hold shooting camp

The Dennis Nutt Shooting Camp at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia will be July 14-17.

For more information, call 870-245-5339 or go online to obu.edu/tigercamps/mens-basketball.

SOCCER CAMP

Benton County PAL to host camp

The Benton County Sheriff's Police Athletic League Program is hosting a Razorback Alumni soccer clinic free for girls ages 9-14.

The clinic is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sugar Creek Soccer Park in Bentonville. It will be open for the first 60 girls that register online. In addition to working on skills and drills the former Razorbacks will also speak to the kids about important life lessons that pertain to education, drugs, leadership and work ethic.

For more information, email bentoncountypal1@gmail.com.

PREP FOOTBALL

Bentley hired at Mena

Craig Bentley was hired Tuesday to be the new head football coach at Mena, Bentley confirmed.

Bentley helped lead Mansfield to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season in his third season with the Red Tigers. The Mena native served as defensive coordinator for the Bearcats before getting the head coaching job at Mansfield.

Bentley is excited about the chance to return to his hometown.

“It all kinda happened bang-bang,” Bentley said. “But I’m fired up. I bleed red and black, and I couldn’t be more excited to get to go home and lead the Bearcats.”

— NWA Democrat-Gazette staff reports

Sports on 06/19/2019