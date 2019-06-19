To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.
We save people money so they can live better.
Establish _ as the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world.
To refresh the world ... To create value and make a difference.
To give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.
To build the web's most convenient, secure, cost-effective payment solution.
To make unique sports cars that represent the finest in Italian design and craftsmanship.
To make it easy to do business anywhere.
We make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers.
ANSWERS
Walmart
Starbucks
Coca-Cola
PayPal
Ferrari
Alibaba
Uber
Food on 06/19/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mission statements
