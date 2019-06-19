Sections
Super Quiz: Mission statements

Today at 1:39 a.m. 0comments

  1. To organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful.

  2. We save people money so they can live better.

  3. Establish _ as the premier purveyor of the finest coffee in the world.

  4. To refresh the world ... To create value and make a difference.

  5. To give people the power to share and make the world more open and connected.

  6. To build the web's most convenient, secure, cost-effective payment solution.

  7. To make unique sports cars that represent the finest in Italian design and craftsmanship.

  8. To make it easy to do business anywhere.

  9. We make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers.

ANSWERS

  1. Google

  2. Walmart

  3. Starbucks

  4. Coca-Cola

  5. Facebook

  6. PayPal

  7. Ferrari

  8. Alibaba

  9. Uber

Food on 06/19/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Mission statements

