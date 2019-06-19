Two day, 'one-stop shop' flood relief program coming to central Arkansas

The Arkansas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster group is partnering with local disaster assistance organizations to open a “one-stop shop” for victims of recent Arkansas River flooding.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2310 East Oak St. in Conway.

English and Spanish-speaking caseworkers will be available at the center to help create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork and locate assistance for their specific disaster-caused needs, such as assistance for groceries, rent, medicine and other items or services.

Representatives from government, nonprofit, and faith-based disaster relief organizations will also be on hand at the center.

Organizations and agencies such as the Adventist Community Services, American Red Cross, Arkansas Baptist State Convention Disaster Relief, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas United Methodist Disaster Response, Arkansas Episcopal Disaster Relief, Catholic Charities of Arkansas, The Salvation Army, United Way and others also will be there to offer services to assist flood victims.

Individuals and families applying for assistance should bring identification showing address and verification of residence to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.